Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria – The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has called on former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, to withdraw from the upcoming presidential election, asserting that recent disclosures from an international arbitration tribunal in Paris demonstrate that he compromised the economic security of the federation for personal financial gain, political correspondents confirmed in Abuja on Friday afternoon, September 18, 2026.

The campaign council’s intervention follows the final arbitral award issued by the International Chamber of Commerce Court of Arbitration in Paris, France, which dismissed multi-million-dollar contractual claims instituted by Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited and its promoter, Leno Adesanya, over the stalled Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project in Taraba State.

Okay News reports that in an official press release signed by the Spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake, the ruling party contended that judicial findings in the Paris tribunal exposed an illicit transaction orchestrated during the final months of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s first term in 2003.

According to the campaign council, arbitral records confirmed that Adesanya, utilizing an offshore corporate vehicle designated as China Castle Investment, wired $500,000 to the United States Citibank account of Atiku’s then-wife, Jennifer Douglas, shortly before the contentious power contract was executed.

The APC campaign cited the definitive observation of the Paris arbitral tribunal, which noted that there was a close connection in time between the moment the $500,000 payment was made to the wife of Vice President Abubakar on January 30, 2003, and the alleged award of the build-operate-transfer contract to Sunrise on May 22, 2003, by former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr. Olu Agunloye.

Alake argued that the contract, signed without statutory authorization from the Federal Executive Council and over President Obasanjo’s express objections, plunged Nigeria into an existential legal dispute where Sunrise subsequently attempted to extract $680 million in settlement penalties and over $2.7 billion in damages from the national treasury.

The campaign drew parallels between the Mambilla dispute and the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) controversy, where an offshore company sought to enforce an $11 billion judgment against Nigeria over a phantom gas utilization agreement in Akwa Ibom State.

“By collecting a $500,000 bribe from Leno Adesanya to approve a Build-Operate-Transfer contract to a company with no scintilla of experience in hydro power generation, Atiku has proven he is one of the enablers of local and international predatory and exploitative entities out to defraud our country,” Alake stated.

The spokesperson contrasted the conduct of former heads of state during the arbitral proceedings, pointing out that Chief Obasanjo and the late former President Muhammadu Buhari submitted witness testimony in Paris to defend the commonwealth, whereas Atiku declined to testify to clarify the financial transactions.

Reinforcing its criticism, the council cited historical assessments published by Obasanjo in his autobiographical memoirs, My Watch, wherein the former president characterized his former deputy as possessing a propensity for poor judgment, a lack of transparency, and an inclination to compromise national interest for private gain.

“The APC Campaign calls on Abubakar Atiku to do himself a rare honour by bowing out of the presidential race, as the $500,000 bribe is just the tip of the iceberg of the revelations to come about his monumental corruption,” the statement added, urging voters in Taraba State and across the federation to reject candidates whose past administrative actions obstructed vital public infrastructure development.