Parti Québécois Wins Quebec Election, Falls Short of Majority

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The separatist Parti Québécois won 59 seats in the provincial election in Quebec, Canada, on Monday, October 5, finishing five short of the 64 needed for a majority.

The party, led by Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, finished ahead of the Quebec Liberal Party on 40 seats, the Conservative Party of Quebec on 19 and Québec solidaire on nine, according to Élections Québec’s official results.

The outgoing governing party, Coalition Avenir Québec, led by Premier Christine Fréchette, won no seats in the 127-member National Assembly.

Okay News reports that all 20,704 polling stations had reported when the election authority updated its results at 7:23 a.m. WAT on Tuesday, October 6. Its election-night feed marked the count as final.

The Parti Québécois received 28.02% of valid votes, compared with 24.22% for the Liberals and 20.67% for the Conservatives. Coalition Avenir Québec received 13.35%, while Québec solidaire took 12.43%.

St-Pierre Plamondon won his Camille-Laurin constituency. Fréchette lost Trois-Rivières to the Parti Québécois candidate, Jean Pellerin, by 499 votes.

The Associated Press reported a minority victory for the Parti Québécois, returning the pro-independence party to power after more than a decade. St-Pierre Plamondon acknowledged that voters wanted him to work with other parties.

He has promised another referendum on independence from Canada but said he would wait until United States President Donald Trump leaves office, according to AP.

The official results recorded turnout of 66.89%, with 4,345,857 ballots cast.