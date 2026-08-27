Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo Criticised Over N700,000 Dating Site

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LAGOS, Nigeria: Lead pastor of David’s Christian Centre in Nigeria, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, launched a Christian matchmaking platform, Mentor To Marry, with annual membership packages costing up to N700,000 ($438 USD) on August 27, 2026.

Okay News reports that Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo stated on social media platform X that financial expectations have made it difficult for young men to find genuine love due to the increasing commercialisation of relationships. “When we were young all you had to get was a girl’s phone number, but now all they want to send is their account number,” he wrote. He added that men are now often expected to contribute towards expenses such as rent, school fees and transportation before being taken seriously in relationships.

In another post promoting Mentor To Marry, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo said the platform was created to connect serious, godly and well-mentored singles from different parts of the world. “I can assure you that not all women are in relationships for business. There are a lot of good women looking to connect with serious godly men on our platform,” he said.

Unlike conventional dating platforms, Mentor To Marry requires intending members to undergo an eight-week process involving mentoring classes, personal assessments and guided reflection before gaining access to its matchmaking services. Platform guidelines state that membership does not guarantee users will find a partner or get married, while strict rules prohibit harassment, fraud, catfishing and explicit content. A free community option is available for singles who are not ready to commit financially to paid membership packages.

Social media user @gatsegwasiPhD wrote, “Don’t you see how you are contradicting yourself? You say rships are commercialised and men who don’t have money should still pay 700k to meet “godly” women? So tell me who has such amount if not rich men? What’s the difference between this and what pimps do?” User @DaraMoren1 wrote, “Relationship has been so commercialised nowadays” yet you went ahead to commercialize it. Mentor to Marry price list has Reg, Premium & VIP. I don’t blame you all, I blame people who has given you so much relevance that they fail to know God for themselves.”

User @EnjayQuaine wrote, “It’s sad honestly, It’s hard for a guy to find a genuine relationship out there. If you got one as a child, hold it as long as you can. The outside world is brutally cold.” User @ndilichi1261151 wrote, “Do you know what that 700K will do for me in the gen z dating scene rather than put it in your link?”