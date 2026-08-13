Patience Jonathan Details Mentorship of Azikel Group President

ABUJA, Nigeria – Former First Lady of Nigeria Patience Jonathan announced on Tuesday that she mentored Azikel Group President Dr. Azibapu Eruani to pursue large-scale business investments.

During an inspection tour of the Azikel Refinery in Obunagha, Bayelsa State, Okay News reports that Jonathan encouraged the businessman to associate with established figures including Aliko Dangote and Aminu Dantata.

“But I made sure he followed the Dangotes, he followed Dantata. Because I’m a woman in their midst, I made sure I told this small boy, ‘Go and follow them, and stop the grammar,’” Jonathan said in a video that surfaced online on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The Azikel Refinery is a 25,000 barrels-per-day private hydro-skimming facility designed to process condensate into petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, and kerosene.

The $1 billion facility recently took delivery of its Crude Distillation Unit.

Jonathan stated that Eruani sought approval for the refinery during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“During the Buhari administration, he and others came to me and told me they were going to apply for a refinery. I told him, ‘Eruani, your brother, the President, did not give you a refinery. Is it the APC government that will give you one?’ I prayed it would happen. But later, they came back and told me they had been given three refineries,” she said.

Niger Delta Development Commission Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Samuel Ogbuku attended the inspection alongside Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Peter Akpe, who represented Governor Douye Diri.

The event was also attended by Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers Chairman King Bubaraye Dakolo, Azikel Group Vice President Presley Asemota, and Isaac Yalah.