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Patson Daka Faces Weeks Out After Thigh Injury, Hamburg Confirms

Hamburg confirmed a left-thigh muscle tear after Daka returned from Zambia duty, with no exact return date given.

By Damilola A.
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Patson Daka in Leicester City training kit beside the pitch in August 2025.
Patson Daka at Charlton Athletic’s match against Leicester City on August 23, 2025. File photo: Timmy96.

Zambia striker Patson Daka will miss several weeks for Hamburger SV after suffering a muscle tear in his left thigh, the German club announced on Friday, October 2.

Hamburg said magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examinations at the Athleticum am Volkspark established the injury after the 27-year-old returned from international duty with Zambia.

Okay News reports that the club’s medical update confirms an absence lasting weeks but gives no exact date for his return.

Daka was substituted at halftime during Zambia’s 3–1 defeat by Algeria in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on September 25. He was then left out of the squad for the 2–0 victory over Togo on September 29, according to Hamburg.

The forward had appeared in all five of the club’s competitive matches this season before the setback, starting three and providing one assist.

Hamburg’s published schedule lists an away Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim on October 10 as its next league fixture following the international break.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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