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Zambia striker Patson Daka will miss several weeks for Hamburger SV after suffering a muscle tear in his left thigh, the German club announced on Friday, October 2.

Hamburg said magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examinations at the Athleticum am Volkspark established the injury after the 27-year-old returned from international duty with Zambia.

Okay News reports that the club’s medical update confirms an absence lasting weeks but gives no exact date for his return.

Daka was substituted at halftime during Zambia’s 3–1 defeat by Algeria in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on September 25. He was then left out of the squad for the 2–0 victory over Togo on September 29, according to Hamburg.

The forward had appeared in all five of the club’s competitive matches this season before the setback, starting three and providing one assist.

Hamburg’s published schedule lists an away Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim on October 10 as its next league fixture following the international break.