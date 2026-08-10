August 10, 2026

‘Pay US for Deaths and Injuries in Five-Month War’ – Trump Tells Iran

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
‘Pay US for Deaths and Injuries in Five-Month War’ – Trump Tells Iran
Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, United States – US President Donald Trump said Washington will seek compensation from Iran for deaths and injuries he attributed to the country, adding a new demand to any future negotiations between the two governments.

Trump made the remarks in a post on his social media platform after Iranian representatives reportedly sought compensation for damage caused during the five-month military conflict between the two countries. Okay News reports that Trump said he had instructed US representatives to include Washington’s compensation demand in future talks.

Trump cited deaths linked to Iranian attacks and conflicts, including those associated with former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Soleimani. He also referred to the USS Cole bombing and said compensation should be sought for the families of those killed or seriously wounded.

The US president also accused Iran of killing large numbers of protesters over the past five decades and claimed that 52,000 people had been killed in the past five months. He did not provide evidence or further details supporting the figures in his post.

Trump said Iran’s demand for compensation was not raised during previous negotiations, but described it as an “interesting idea” that could now be applied to the United States’ own demands.

The comments come amid continuing tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and the military conflict between Washington and Tehran. Trump said the conflict began because the US wanted to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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