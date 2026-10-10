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The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no entry in the published final lists of candidates for the 2027 governorship elections in Ogun and Gombe states on the website of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okay News reports that a review of all three pages of each state’s document on Saturday, October 10, 2026, found 13 governorship tickets in Ogun and 16 in Gombe. Each ticket lists a governorship candidate and a running mate.

Neither document contains a PDP ticket. The names of Ladi Adebutu and Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami are also absent from the Ogun and Gombe lists respectively.

What the official lists show

The Ogun final list includes Lawal Jimi Adebisi for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Adeola Solomon Olamilekan for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ADC entries for Lawal and his running mate, Olutayo Florence Funlola Folake, carry a “COURT ORDER” remark. The document provides no corresponding note explaining the absence of a PDP ticket.

In the Gombe final list, the governorship entries include Bala Bello for the ADC and Gwamna Jamil Isyaku for the APC, using the names as printed in the document.

Both documents are headed “GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION 2027 – GOVERNORSHIP” and “FINAL LIST OF CANDIDATES”. They bear the signature of INEC Secretary Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

No reason stated in the documents

The published lists do not state why the PDP is absent in either state. They do not provide an upload time or an accompanying explanation of the omissions.

At the time of this report, Okay News had not verified a corrected or supplementary list for either state, or a fresh response from the PDP addressing these documents.

The verified finding is the party’s absence from the published final lists. The documents alone do not establish the reason or determine the outcome of any legal or administrative challenge.