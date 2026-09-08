PDP Candidate Disowns Legal Challenge Against Adeleke Election

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OSOGBO, Nigeria — Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate Adebayo Adedamola has publicly disowned a petition filed before the election tribunal challenging the victory of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke in the August 15, 2026 election.

Speaking during an interview on TVC on Monday, September 7, 2026, Okay News reports that Adebayo Adedamola denied authorising or filing petition number EPT/OS/GOV/02/2026, which was submitted to the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo against Ademola Adeleke, the Independent National Electoral Commission, and the Accord Party.

Adebayo Adedamola said he was unaware of the legal action and had not instructed his legal team or party leadership to challenge the election result. He noted that no meetings were held by his team or party leadership to decide on instituting any post-election legal challenge.

“There’s no petition filed by me or my counsel. So, I don’t know where they manufactured the petition they submitted at the tribunal,” Adebayo Adedamola said.

Explaining his position, Adebayo Adedamola stated that his support for Ademola Adeleke began prior to the poll, noting that the Peoples Democratic Party held a press conference on August 13, 2026, two days before the election, to endorse Ademola Adeleke.

“I even voted for Governor Adeleke of the Accord party. Why would I now change today and be filing any petition against him?” Adebayo Adedamola said.