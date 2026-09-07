PDP Chieftain Says 2027 Election Will Be Easier for Tinubu

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria — A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Lere Olayinka, stated on September 7, 2026, that the 2027 presidential election will be less challenging for Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, than the 2023 poll due to his political strategy and governance record.

Speaking during an interview on TVC News program TVC Breakfast on Monday, Olayinka argued that Tinubu has successfully drawn prominent opposition leaders into his administration, weakening opposition mobilisation ahead of the next general election.

Okay News reports that Lere Olayinka said Bola Tinubu has made political alliances across party lines to consolidate his position ahead of the 2027 contest.

“The reason this election of 2027 will be a one-way election is because of the performance of the president in terms of national development and his performance in terms of politics, because this election is going to be the easiest,” Olayinka said. “It will be much easier for the president than the 2023 election. That is a fact that most people are not willing to accept.”

Olayinka pointed to the role of Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party while working with the administration of Bola Tinubu.

“If Wike was not working with the president, probably he would have been galvanizing more support for the PDP. Now he is not. The president has been able to bring him and other people to himself,” Olayinka said.

Olayinka further noted that opposition figures are supporting different political parties, mentioning Abia State Governor Alex Otti and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“Imagine Alex Otti also pushing Labour Party presidential candidate. Imagine Adeleke pushing Accord Party presidential candidate. Imagine Wike is pushing that of PDP,” Olayinka said.

“By being open, by bringing people to himself, he (Tinubu) has been able to make governance easier. He has also been able to make politics easier for himself,” Olayinka said.