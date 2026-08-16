PDP Demands Clarity from Governor Alia on Federal Ranching Plan

MAKURDI, Nigeria – Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia urged caution on Sunday, August 16, 2026, regarding the Federal Government of Nigeria proposed pilot ranching scheme as the Peoples Democratic Party demanded public clarity on the state administration’s stance.

Okay News reports that Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula issued a statement titled “Ranches: Leadership, Trust, and the Benue Project,” confirming that Governor Hyacinth Alia is consulting with authorities and stakeholders before making a decision on the proposal.

Tersoo Kula said “Governor Hyacinth Alia is a steadfast democrat who remains conscious that his mandate is a product of the people’s will.” Tersoo Kula stated that the proposal requires thoughtful consideration, adding “there is no need to take the issue to the streets, churches, media or marketplaces in a rush to politicise it.”

In response, Peoples Democratic Party State Publicity Secretary Bright Antyo released a statement titled “Ranches: Alia Must Stop Evading the Issue, Tell Benue People Where He Stands,” stating that the government failed to answer questions regarding land allocation and grazing reserves.

Bright Antyo said “Benue people have every right to speak. They have every right to ask questions. They have every right to demand answers from a government elected to serve them.” Bright Antyo added that “Silence is not consultation, secrecy is not strategy, and vague assurances are not a substitute for accountability,” while asking “Is Benue State accepting or rejecting the Federal Government’s proposed ranching arrangement? That is the question.”

The Peoples Democratic Party stated that it supports privately owned ranches established through lawful land acquisition between willing parties, while rejecting any allocation of community or ancestral land for grazing reserves or livestock settlements.