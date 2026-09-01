PDP Joins Opposition Coalition to Unseat Tinubu’s APC in 2027

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally endorsed the G-100 initiative—a collaborative framework spearheaded by 100 prominent opposition leaders—to establish a formidable, unified multi-party coalition aimed at challenging and unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, the party announced on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The main opposition party stated that its decision to align with other political organizations was necessitated by the worsening economic distress, escalating cost-of-living pressures, and rising security concerns experienced by citizens under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Okay News reports that the move marks a significant structural realignment within Nigeria’s opposition landscape as major political blocs seek to build a cohesive national electoral front ahead of the upcoming general elections.

In an official press statement released from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of the Interim National Working Committee (NWC), Comrade Ini Ememobong, the PDP noted that it participated in the inaugural meeting of the G-100 held on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Quoting the PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, the statement affirmed that the party’s involvement in the merger discussions is strictly anchored on institutional integrity, democratic equity, and programmatic governance solutions.

“Our participation is anchored on the promise that the process will be hinged on the philosophical underpinnings of transparency, equality, data-driven decisions and egalitarianism,” Turaki stated. “Any result birthed by a process midwifed by these virtues will certainly offer Nigerians a credible leadership capable of alleviating the skyrocketing poverty and rising insecurity in the country.”

Ememobong explained that the coalition talks reflect the party’s strategic readiness to partner with like-minded democratic institutions and civil society platforms committed to national economic revival and institutional reform.

“This new move aligns with our earlier stated disposition of working with like-minded political parties and organisations desirous of salvaging the country from the many vices orchestrated by the ruling APC,” Ememobong said. “Our participation at the first meeting of the G-100 on 31st August, 2026 is a further indication of our preparedness to contribute our quota in the quest for an all-opposition platform that will take power from the incumbent and rebuild Nigeria for the good of all Nigerians.”

The G-100 consultative group is expected to hold follow-up technical sessions with participating opposition parties in the coming weeks to harmonize ideological blueprints, candidate selection modalities, and grassroots mobilization structures across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.