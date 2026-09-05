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ABAKALIKI, Nigeria – The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Governor Francis Nwifuru to immediately retract recent statements directed at political opposition figures in the state, tender an unreserved public apology, or resign from office, the party announced in Abakaliki on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

The demand follows controversial remarks delivered by the governor during the swearing-in of newly elected local government council chairmen, which the opposition party described as inciting, unconstitutional, and capable of triggering political violence across the southeastern state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Okay News reports that the PDP Publicity Secretary in Ebonyi State, Darlington Peter-Onwe, made the call during a live radio broadcast on Friday, asserting that the governor’s aggressive rhetoric has created widespread apprehension and fueled hostility against opposition members and independent media practitioners.

Peter-Onwe argued that the governor’s utterances violate the fundamental constitutional responsibilities binding public executives, citing constitutional provisions that mandate the state to prioritize citizen safety above partisan loyalty.

“The Governor should apologise to Ebonyians or resign. He should retract the statement or step down because he has violated the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy,” Peter-Onwe stated. “Section 14 of the Constitution explicitly provides that the primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property. By making such statements, he is now the one insinuating violence.”

Drawing comparisons with subnational leadership standards across the South East, the PDP spokesman pointed to neighboring Abia State Governor Alex Otti, noting that genuine statesmanship requires admitting administrative missteps rather than resorting to intimidation.

“Look at what Governor Alex Otti did when there was a disruption in the education sector. He came out openly and apologised, admitting that it shouldn’t have happened. That is the true strength of a leader,” Peter-Onwe added.

The opposition’s outrage was triggered by statements made by Governor Nwifuru on Tuesday during the official inauguration of council chairmen and their deputies at the Government House in Abakaliki.

Dismissing allegations from opposition politicians that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were harassing and intimidating dissenters, Nwifuru issued a stern counter-warning that escalated political tensions.

“Political opposition in the state are alleging harassment and intimidation by the ruling All Progressives Congress,” Nwifuru declared during the ceremony. “They will see real threats at the right time.”

The governor instructed the newly sworn-in municipal chairmen to ensure total electoral dominance for the ruling party across their domains during the 2027 polls, warning that any council head who permits opposition victories will face swift political removal through local legislative councils.

“You must not allow the opposition to win in your respective local government councils during the 2027 general elections,” Nwifuru charged the chairmen. “Any chairman who fails to win his council will be removed from office. We will use your councillor and remove you. If you allow anybody to come to your Local Government council and mess up, deal with that person mercilessly.”

Defending his forthrightness, the governor added, “I want this information to make the headlines because, as politicians, we do not speak in secret. The chairmen know we will win the state, and if they choose to sleep and allow others to take their areas, they will be removed.”

Efforts to obtain an official response from representatives of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi State regarding the PDP’s demands and the governor’s comments were unsuccessful at the time of publication, as state party officials did not respond to calls and messages.