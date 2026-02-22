PDP’s Mohamed Kasim Wins Gwagwalada as APC Retains AMAC in FCT polls

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Kasim, has emerged winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Kasim secured 22,165 votes to defeat Yahaya Shehu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 17,788 votes. Biko Umar of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came third with 1,687 votes. Philip Akpeni, the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced the result on Sunday, declaring Kasim duly elected after meeting all legal requirements.

Meanwhile, the APC recorded victory in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), where incumbent chairman Christopher Maikalangu was returned elected with 40,295 votes.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) placed second with 12,109 votes, while the PDP garnered 3,398 votes. According to the collation officer, Andrew Abueo, AMAC recorded 62,861 valid votes out of 65,197 total votes cast, with 65,676 accredited voters from a register of 837,338.