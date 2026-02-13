Pedro Neto Hat-Trick Sends Chelsea Into FA Cup Fifth Round

Chelsea advanced to the fifth round of England’s FA Cup after a dominant 4–0 victory over Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Friday, February 13, 2026. Portuguese winger Pedro Neto delivered a standout performance, scoring three goals to seal a comfortable win for the Premier League side against their Championship opponents.

Okay News reports that Neto opened the scoring in the 40th minute with a precise left-footed strike from outside the penalty area after a flowing team move. He doubled Chelsea’s advantage five minutes into the second half when his in-swinging corner evaded players in the box and slipped through the legs of Hull goalkeeper Dillon Phillips. Brazilian teenager Estêvão Willian added a third in the 59th minute following strong hold-up play and an assist from striker Liam Delap.

Neto completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute, calmly finishing into the bottom corner after another assist from Delap, who recorded three assists on the night. The goals marked Neto’s first senior career hat-trick and capped a performance that underlined Chelsea’s attacking depth.

Despite the scoreline, Chelsea missed several opportunities in the first half. Alejandro Garnacho was denied by Phillips after a through ball from Moisés Caicedo, while Estêvão fired over an open goal after rounding the goalkeeper. Hull, currently fourth in the English Championship and pushing for promotion, nearly pulled one back late on when Lewis Koumas struck the post.

Chelsea, who sit fifth in the Premier League and are eight-time FA Cup winners, will learn their fifth-round opponents following the conclusion of the remaining fourth-round fixtures. The London club returns to league action on February 21, 2026, when they host Burnley, while Hull face Queens Park Rangers in Championship play the same day.