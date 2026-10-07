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Spanish footballer Pedro Rodríguez has announced his retirement at 39, ending a career that took him from Barcelona to Chelsea, Roma and Lazio, Okay News reports.

He announced the decision in a video posted on his official Instagram account, filmed at Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

Barcelona confirmed the retirement on October 7, 2026, and will host a farewell at the Auditori 1899 on Friday, October 9. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. WAT, equivalent to 11:30 a.m. in Barcelona.

Pedro joined the club’s youth system from Tenerife aged 17 and reached the first team in the 2007/08 season. His breakthrough made him part of the Barcelona side coached by Pep Guardiola.

Among his defining contributions was the opening goal in the 2011 Champions League final at Wembley, where Barcelona beat Manchester United 3-1.

He moved to Chelsea in 2015. The London club’s record of his five-season spell lists 206 appearances, 43 goals and 28 assists. He helped Chelsea win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Pedro scored against Arsenal in Chelsea’s 2019 Europa League triumph in Baku, having also found the net against Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-final.

He had also scored and set up Diego Costa on his Chelsea debut at The Hawthorns, helping his new club begin that chapter with a 3-2 victory.