Peller and Jarvis Announce Pregnancy With New Photo Series

Nigerian content creators Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, known as Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jarvis, announced on October 8, 2026 that they are expecting a baby.
The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post, describing themselves as husband and wife and “soon to be parents”.
“Peller & Jarvis… and now, a little one on the way,” they wrote, alongside photographs of the pair in coordinated white outfits.
Okay News reports that the announcement includes six photographs: five colour portraits of the couple and a black-and-white portrait of Jarvis.
In the caption, they reflected on their relationship and thanked God as they prepared to become parents.
The couple did not give a due date in the announcement.