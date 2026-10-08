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Peller and Jarvis Announce Pregnancy With New Photo Series

By Damilola A.
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Jarvis and Peller hold hands in coordinated white outfits.
Jarvis and Peller hold hands in coordinated white outfits. Shared on October 8, 2026. Photo: Jarvis and Peller/Instagram.

Nigerian content creators Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, known as Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jarvis, announced on October 8, 2026 that they are expecting a baby.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post, describing themselves as husband and wife and “soon to be parents”.

“Peller & Jarvis… and now, a little one on the way,” they wrote, alongside photographs of the pair in coordinated white outfits.

Okay News reports that the announcement includes six photographs: five colour portraits of the couple and a black-and-white portrait of Jarvis.

In the caption, they reflected on their relationship and thanked God as they prepared to become parents.

The couple did not give a due date in the announcement.

A post shared by Amadou Elizabeth Aminata (@realjadrolita)

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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