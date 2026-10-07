PenCom Says ₦758bn Pension Bond Reached 957,045 Nigerians

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Nigeria’s National Pension Commission (PenCom) says a ₦758 billion federal government bond intervention has directly reached 957,045 Nigerians, with funding covering pension increases, accrued retirement rights and other outstanding obligations.

The commission gave the figure in the inaugural edition of PenCom Chronicles, published on its website on October 6, 2026. The magazine sets out the regulator’s account of the intervention under Nigeria’s Contributory Pension Scheme.

“The ₦758 billion FGN bond intervention had directly reached 957,045 Nigerians,” the publication said. FGN refers to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Okay News reports that the magazine identifies four allocations within the bond intervention, which PenCom said addresses pension liabilities dating back to 2007.

About ₦387 billion was allocated to outstanding pension increases, while ₦253 billion covered accrued pension rights for retirees from federal ministries, departments and agencies funded by the Treasury.

A further ₦107 billion was allocated to the Pension Protection Fund. The remaining ₦11 billion addressed pension shortfalls affecting university professors eligible for their full terminal monthly salary.

The allocation figures and beneficiary total are PenCom’s account of the programme. Okay News has not independently audited the disbursements.

PenCom also said the position on accrued pension rights had moved from 21 months in arrears to a 41-month surplus.

According to the magazine, accrued rights had been paid through December 2029 for prospective federal retirees who had enrolled.