Peter Obi Arrives Jos on Solidarity Visit to Mangu Attack Victims

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JOS, Nigeria – The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, touched down at the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Heipang, Jos, on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, commencing a high-level humanitarian and solidarity visit to agrarian communities recently devastated by armed attacks in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, party officials and security sources confirmed.

The former Anambra State governor was warmly received at the airport tarmac by Plateau State executives, legislative candidates, and regional chieftains of the NDC before departing in a motorcade toward the central senatorial district to assess the scale of destruction on the ground.

Okay News reports that Obi’s visit follows the lethal August 17, 2026 raid on the Jwak Maitumbi community in Mangu, where heavily armed assailants stormed the settlement in broad daylight, killing over 30 residents, injuring dozens, and setting more than 50 residential homes, worship centres, and agricultural storage barns ablaze.

During his assessment tour across Mangu, the opposition standard-bearer is scheduled to interface directly with internally displaced persons, bereaved families, youth leaders, and traditional rulers who continue to grapple with the emotional and economic fallout of recurring rural violence.

Party aides accompanying the delegation disclosed that Obi will deliver words of comfort to survivors, obtain firsthand briefings from community elders regarding early warning failures, and evaluate emergency shelter conditions across local relief camps.

The outreach in Plateau State comes hours after the opposition leader’s entourage encountered a violent highway blockade mounted by suspected partisan operatives at the entrance of Makurdi, Benue State, underscoring Obi’s resolve to proceed with his nationwide engagements across vulnerable agrarian belts.

Having previously described the recurring massacres in Plateau, Benue, and Niger states as a national security emergency requiring systemic intervention rather than routine press condemnations, the NDC flagbearer is expected to reiterate his call for the federal government and military commanders to replace reactive security deployments with proactive intelligence gathering and rapid tactical response units.

Community stakeholders and civil society coalitions across Plateau State have commended the visit, expressing hope that the presence of high-profile national figures will compel security agencies to maintain permanent operational bases along vulnerable rural corridors and halt the cycle of displacement across the state.