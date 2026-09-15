Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria – The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi, CON, has challenged academic institutions in Nigeria and abroad to release his complete official records to the public, insisting that public office seekers must submit their past to total transparency, political correspondents confirmed on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Speaking during a broadcast appearance on the current affairs programme 90 Minutes Africa, Obi dismissed insinuations raised by Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, who alleged that leading presidential contenders in the country maintain criminal intelligence files with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Okay News reports that Obi rejected the claims as baseless political fabrication, clarifying that he has never had any interaction, contact, or legal interface with American federal law enforcement agencies.

“I don’t know. I’ve never met the FBI,” Obi stated, adding that candidates aspiring to lead sovereign nations must be prepared to open their professional, financial, and educational histories to unreserved public scrutiny.

Addressing persistent election-season inquiries surrounding his tertiary education, the former governor specifically appealed to the authorities of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), to publish every piece of documentation retained in his institutional archives, including his original admission clearance and examination results across all academic sessions.

“I’m begging the University of Nigeria to make available every document in my file, how I was admitted and all my results from year one to final year,” Obi said, maintaining that transparent disclosure strengthens democratic accountability and public trust.

The NDC standard-bearer extended the challenge to premier international and domestic business academies where he completed executive education programmes, asking institutions including the Lagos Business School, London School of Economics, Columbia Business School, Harvard Business School, Kellogg School of Management, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, INSEAD, and IMD to grant public access to his attendance and certificate records.

“If you seek public life, you should subject yourself to public scrutiny because you are a leader and you must exemplify the values that make society work,” Obi asserted, calling on rival presidential candidates to demonstrate equal openness regarding their backgrounds and credentials.

The public challenge follows fresh legal proceedings instituted at the Federal High Court in Abuja by Labour Party chieftain Abayomi Arabambi, who filed an action seeking to compel the leadership of UNN to release certified copies of Obi’s academic dossier under the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

In the originating motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2144/2026 and filed by legal counsel Anderson Asemota, Arabambi asked the court for an order of mandamus directing the Vice-Chancellor and the university to furnish him with a Certified True Copy of Certificate Number D000198, relating to a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy awarded in 1984, alongside degree registers and Senate approval records.

The lawsuit represents one of three coordinated Freedom of Information actions initiated by Arabambi, who has also filed separate motions seeking institutional record disclosures from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.