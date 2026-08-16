ABUJA, Nigeria – Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has congratulated Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, saying the result demonstrated the power of citizens to determine their leaders through the ballot.

Obi praised the people of Osun State for what he described as a clear expression of their democratic will, while commending Adeleke for earning renewed public confidence through his performance in office.

In a statement, Obi particularly praised young people in the state for what he called their peaceful defence of the electoral mandate, saying their participation showed the importance of citizens remaining vigilant during elections.

According to Okay News, Obi said the Osun election offered a lesson ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging Nigerians to remain informed, participate in the electoral process, vote and protect their ballots.

He argued that Nigerians experiencing economic hardship, insecurity and deprivation also possess the power to demand change through their votes.

Obi also called on political parties and candidates to prioritise the interests of citizens over partisan considerations and urged political actors to uphold peace, unity and the rule of law.

“Elections should never be battles of violence, but contests of ideas, competence, character, and service,” he said.

Obi said the Osun election should strengthen public confidence in democracy and encourage Nigerians to remain committed to building a more secure, prosperous and people-centred country.