Peter Obi Declares Makinde Qualified to Lead Nigeria as President

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has declared that his counterpart in the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, possesses the requisite leadership capacity and qualifications to lead Nigeria as president, political correspondents confirmed in Abuja on Monday, September 7, 2026.

Obi made the remarks during the official inauguration of Makinde’s national presidential campaign headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory ahead of the 2027 general elections, in an appearance that highlighted cross-party camaraderie within Nigeria’s evolving opposition ecosystem.

Okay News reports that the event gathered prominent opposition figures, including the National Leader of the APM and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, as well as delegates from various political blocs exploring coalition strategies to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing party faithful and civic groups gathered at the campaign facility, Obi emphasized that opposition political actors must cultivate mutual respect, abandon toxic confrontation, and focus their collective energies on addressing the severe economic hardship confronting the citizenry.

“A Nigeria of unity and inclusion. We have a candidate who is contesting the presidency today: my dear brother Seyi Makinde. Is he qualified to be president? Yes,” Obi declared to enthusiastic cheers from attendees.

The former Anambra State governor stated that his physical presence at the launch of a rival party candidate’s campaign secretariat demonstrated that his aspiration is driven by patriotic commitment rather than raw political desperation.

“What we are doing today is to show you that, for us, we don’t have desperation. We want the people of Nigeria to make their choice. Whoever they choose, all of us will come together to build a new Nigeria,” Obi said. “We can’t all continue the way we are going today. Our people are hungry. Our people are poor. Our people are insecure. Whoever wins, genuinely, from a free, fair and credible election, we all want to work together to save this country from collapse.”

Obi argued that democratic competition should serve as a contest of competing development models rather than personal animosity, urging politicians to channel their passions into structural reforms that eliminate systemic inequality.

“We don’t want politics of quarrel, politics of disagreement. Let our quarrel be to feed our people. Let our quarrel be to pull our people out of poverty,” he said. “We want a Nigeria where a child of nobody can be somebody without knowing anybody. That’s what we want. And all of us will work as a family. And I assure you that we remain united in our rescue for our dear country, Nigeria.”

Speaking earlier at the ceremony, Governor Bala Mohammed cautioned observers against underestimating the electoral strength of the APM, describing Makinde as exceptional human capital capable of providing transformative governance at both sub-national and federal levels.

The convergence of prominent opposition leaders in Abuja comes amid sustained consultations following broad coalition talks held in Ibadan earlier this year, as political parties position their flagbearers ahead of the 2027 ballot, where Makinde and Obi will contest alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.