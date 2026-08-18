Peter Obi Demands Peaceful 2027 General Elections

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, called for a peaceful and issue-based campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Okay News reports that Peter Obi addressed journalists at the signing ceremony organised by the National Peace Committee in partnership with The Kukah Centre. The candidate expressed concern over election-related deaths and stated that politicians seeking public office must conduct themselves in a manner worthy of their desired positions.

“We have a peaceful, issue-based campaign. We must, for the sake of this country, ensure that our conduct reflects the office we’re seeking, our behaviour. We must do the right thing and campaign on issues that Nigerians are going through today,” Peter Obi said.

The former governor of Anambra State, Nigeria, called for proper commemoration of those who lost their lives during the recent Osun State governorship election. Peter Obi stated that the ultimate sanction for politicians who violate electoral commitments should come from voters.

“Let us not forget those who died in ensuring that the election in Osun was achieved, the way it went. We should visit them, console their families, remain prayerful and conduct ourselves in a way that in our democracy, nobody needs to die for an election. It is painful, and I wish it never happens again,” Peter Obi said.

When questioned about his greatest concern ahead of the election, Peter Obi identified his primary demand as an electoral process in which citizens freely determine their leaders. “I don’t have any fear, except to say that please, for the sake of the children of Nigeria, can we have an election where people’s vote will count?” Peter Obi asked.