Peter Obi Denies Rift With Soludo Over Anambra Debt

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ABUJA, Nigeria — The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, urged state governors on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, to allow democracy to thrive in their states and dismissed reports of a rift with Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

Spokesman for the Peter Obi Media Office, Idris Zekeri, released an explanation from Obi on Friday. Okay News reports that Peter Obi denied seeking the office of governor in any state, clarifying that he would not seek the position again even if the Constitution is amended.

Addressing the Anambra State debt dispute, Obi stated that he did not borrow funds or issue bonds on behalf of the state during his tenure as governor. Obi cited former Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Abraham Nwankwo, who declared at Obi’s farewell ceremony that Obi was the only state governor in his 10 years in office who had not approached him for a loan facility.

Obi noted that when he left office on March 17, 2014, the state government owed no unpaid salaries, gratuities, pensions, or certified contractors. He stated that development financing from the World Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development consisted of concessionary funds secured by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to Obi, the Anambra State Government incorrectly calculated public-sector accounts by combining approved multiyear programmes, actual drawdowns, and outstanding balances to claim he left $123.77 million in debt. Obi stated that published Debt Management Office records showed Anambra State external debt stood at approximately $18 million in March 2006, $30 million in March 2014, and $45.15 million as of Dec. 31, 2014.

Obi stated that he left over $150 million in dollar investments upon departing office in March 2014, which was expected to generate $10 million annually. He stated that had the funds remained untouched, the investment would be worth approximately $335 million today.

“I have remained silent over the past few days because I have been grieving the loss of my beloved brother and friend, Chief Okey Ezeibe,” Obi said.