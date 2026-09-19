Peter Obi Disowns Fake Letter to Obi of Onitsha on Soludo, Debts

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AWKA, Nigeria – Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, CON, has formally disowned a fraudulent letter circulating across social media platforms purportedly written by him to the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, dismissing the communication as a forged fabrication aimed at misleading the public, political correspondents confirmed on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The circulating viral letter, titled “The Future of Ndigbo is Bleak,” surfaced amidst escalating public arguments regarding the fiscal liabilities and debt management records of Anambra State, falsely portraying the former governor as seeking the monarch’s intervention in his political disagreements with incumbent Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR.

Okay News reports that in an official disclaimer issued on Saturday, Obi stated that the document was completely fabricated and warned members of the public, civic groups, and news organizations to disregard the publication in its entirety.

“My attention has been drawn to a fake letter circulating on social media, purportedly written by me to His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, concerning political and financial matters in Anambra State,” Obi declared. “This document is entirely false, malicious, and a fabrication by mischievous elements aimed at misleading the public. Furthermore, the signature appended to the letter is completely forged.”

The forged document had cited recent public exchanges concerning the financial liabilities of Anambra State, urging the traditional institution to intervene, demanding that state financial records be opened for public scrutiny, and claiming that the political future of the South East region was under threat from internecine disagreements.

The fake missive had concluded with a forged signature, the slogan “One tree does not make a forest,” and a fabricated sign-off designating Obi as the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress.

Clarifying his administrative and public posture, Obi emphasized that he remains unswayed by manufactured political distractions, maintaining that his public engagements are anchored strictly on issues of national development, institutional transparency, and good governance.

“I urge the public and media to disregard this spurious publication,” Obi added. “My focus remains steadfastly on issues of national development, accountability, and building a better future for our people—never on cheap fabrications.”

The disclaimer comes amid intense public discussions generated earlier in the week following disclosures from the Anambra State Ministry of Information regarding historical liabilities and gratuity settlements, an issue Obi’s media office has addressed through the release of certified financial handover records from his tenure.