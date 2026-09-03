Peter Obi Funds 65 Free Surgeries for Children on 65th Birthday

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LAGOS, Nigeria – Presidential candidate Peter Obi attended the final follow-up clinic and appreciation reception at Mother Mary Hospital in Isolo, Lagos State, following the successful completion of 65 free surgical operations for children to commemorate his 65th birthday, his media office confirmed on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

The humanitarian healthcare intervention provided specialized surgical procedures to indigent pediatric patients suffering from severe ear, nose, and throat (ENT) ailments, with all 65 beneficiary children achieving full post-operative recovery under medical observation.

Okay News reports that the medical outreach, which concluded on Wednesday, was led by consultant surgeon Dr. Folaseye Adebayo alongside an experienced team of pediatric clinicians, anesthesiologists, and theatre nurses.

The medical team focused primarily on adenotonsillectomy procedures—surgical interventions designed to excise severely enlarged or chronically infected tonsils and adenoids, a condition that frequently triggers severe pediatric airway obstruction, chronic respiratory infections, and debilitating sleep disturbances in growing children.

In a statement reflecting on the initiative, Obi expressed profound gratitude to God and the clinical specialists for the clinical precision that ensured zero post-surgical complications across the cohort of patients.

“I am deeply grateful to God Almighty for guiding the medical team throughout the process and for granting all 65 children safe and successful surgeries,” Obi said. “The surgeries, led by Dr. Folaseye Adebayo and her dedicated team, included adenotonsillectomy. This procedure removes enlarged or chronically infected tonsils and adenoids, which can cause breathing difficulties, recurrent infections, and sleep-related problems in children.”

The former Anambra State Governor described the closing clinical evaluation as deeply emotional, noting that direct interactions with beneficiaries’ parents underscored the acute financial relief provided to low-income households who otherwise could not afford specialized surgery.

“What made the occasion particularly touching was listening to parents share their testimonies and hearing how these procedures have improved their children’s health and quality of life,” Obi stated. “My profound appreciation goes to Dr. Folaseye Adebayo and her entire team, the hospital management, the parents, and everyone who contributed to making this initiative possible.”

Reaffirming his personal tradition of dedicating anniversary milestones to social impact rather than ostentatious celebrations, Obi maintained that public figures must channel resources toward uplifting vulnerable populations and strengthening basic social infrastructure.

“For me, birthdays are not merely occasions for celebration,” he noted. “They are opportunities to give back, touch lives, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. I thank God for the privilege of being part of this initiative and, most importantly, for the gift of 65 healthy and hopeful children.”

Commending the sacrifices of Nigerian medical professionals who continue to serve domestic healthcare institutions under demanding conditions, Obi prayed for sustained divine strength for healthcare workers dedicating their careers to safeguarding human life across the country.