Peter Obi Lands From UK, Inspects STEM Islamic School in Kaduna

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KADUNA, Nigeria – Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, CON, has returned to Nigeria from London, traveling straight to Kaduna State to assess academic progress at the Sheikh Muhammad Sambo Memorial Islamic Institute in Rigachikun, educational correspondents confirmed on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The opposition figure revealed that he landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Saturday morning aboard an international flight operated by Nigeria’s flag carrier, Air Peace Limited, praising the carrier for maintaining operational efficiency by touching down 20 minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival time.

Okay News reports that following his transit through the federal capital, Obi proceeded directly by road to Kaduna to conduct a follow-up assessment of the Islamic center, marking his third personal outreach to the Rigachikun-based academic community.

Speaking after inspecting classroom facilities and student learning programs, Obi expressed admiration for the school’s pedagogical framework, which seamlessly fuses traditional Islamic curriculum with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses.

“I was very impressed by the level of progress the institution has made, particularly its approach to blending Islamic education with STEM subjects,” Obi stated. “This is the kind of holistic education that can equip our young people with both strong values and the knowledge and skills required to thrive in today’s world.”

The former governor maintained that sustainable national economic growth cannot occur without purposeful investments in foundational human capital development, prioritizing quality healthcare delivery, functional schooling, and grassroots enterprise to emancipate impoverished populations.

Reiterating his socio-political philosophy, Obi emphasized that the pursuit of a cohesive and equitable society demands deliberate policies that guarantee mutual dignity and equal protection for every citizen across geographic and cultural divides.

“My commitment remains to investing in education and healthcare, developing our human capital, creating opportunities, and lifting our people out of poverty,” Obi affirmed. “Every Nigerian, regardless of religion, ethnicity, region, or political affiliation, deserves to feel that this country belongs to them. A New Nigeria is POssible.”

The outreach in Kaduna forms part of Obi’s continuous nationwide engagements across educational and health institutions, highlighting human development benchmarks as central arguments in the emerging discourse leading toward the 2027 general elections.