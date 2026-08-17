Peter Obi Lays Foundation for New Technical School in Kogi

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OLAMABORO, Kogi State, Nigeria – Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 election, has laid the foundation stone for a new secondary, technical and vocational school in Onugba Ukoh, Olomaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Obi visited Mater Spei Model Nursery and Primary School in the community on his ongoing trip to Kogi State, where he commended the management for investing in the education of young people. Okay News reports that the existing school was established with support from international donors.

The proposed Mater Spei Secondary, Technical, and Vocational School is expected to provide students from Onugba Ukoh and surrounding communities with secondary education alongside technical and vocational skills aimed at improving their ability to become self-reliant.

Obi said he had conveyed his commitment to supporting the initiative, while praising the school’s proprietor and management for their vision and dedication to education.

He also called for sustained and strategic investment in education across Nigeria, citing estimates that about 20 million Nigerian children are out of school.

According to Obi, expanding access to quality education is essential to building a productive, innovative and prosperous Nigeria, particularly by giving young people from disadvantaged backgrounds opportunities to succeed.

“Education serves as the bedrock upon which we can construct a nation characterised by productivity, innovation, and prosperity,” he said.

Obi added that education should provide a pathway for people from humble backgrounds to attain prominence regardless of their personal connections.