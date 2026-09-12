Peter Obi Pays Tribute to 9/11 Victims in New York

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NEW YORK, United States — Nigeria’s 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, attended a prayer and remembrance service in New York to pay tribute to the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, September 12, 2026, Okay News reports that Peter Obi called for a world where peace, compassion, justice, and respect for human life prevail over hatred and terror. The former governor of Anambra State joined the commemoration 25 years after hijacked passenger planes were crashed into the World Trade Centre in New York, the Pentagon in Virginia, and a field in Pennsylvania, an attack that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

Peter Obi stated that the pain of the event remains deeply felt by families who lost loved ones and by the American people.

“Earlier today, while in New York, I joined in prayers and a service of remembrance to honour the innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001,” Peter Obi said. “Twenty-five years later, the pain of that tragic day remains deeply felt by the families who lost loved ones and by a nation that has continued to carry their memory.”

He also paid tribute to emergency workers and citizens who intervened during the attack.

“We also honour the extraordinary courage of the firefighters, police officers, first responders, and ordinary citizens who ran towards danger to save others,” Peter Obi said. “Their selflessness remains a powerful reminder of the courage and goodness that humanity is capable of, even in the face of unimaginable tragedy.”

He added that human life remains sacred regardless of nationality, race, religion, or political differences, stating that a shared humanity must unite people in dark moments.

“May their memory inspire us to work towards a world where peace, compassion, justice, and respect for human life prevail over hatred and terror,” Peter Obi said. “We remember. We honour. We will never forget.”

Following the service, Peter Obi disclosed that he continued with high-level meetings in New York.