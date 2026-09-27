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ABUJA, Nigeria – The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi, CON, has raised serious concerns over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s physical absence from the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, questioning why the leadership of Africa’s most populous nation has remained visibly absent from the apex global multilateral gathering for three consecutive years, political correspondents reported in Abuja on Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2026.

Obi raised the governance question in a statement issued through the spokesman of the Peter Obi Media Reach, Idris Zekeri, after monitoring the address delivered before the world body by the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

Okay News reports that the former Anambra State governor argued that Nigeria, as the demographic and economic anchor of West Africa representing more than 200 million people, ought to project authoritative executive leadership during major diplomatic forums where structural reforms of global institutions and multilateral security pacts are determined.

“Here is the remarkable address delivered by Ghana’s dynamic President, John Dramani Mahama, at the 81st UNGA,” Obi stated on his official communication channels. “As the international community commends this distinguished leader, many are asking: Where is the President of Africa’s most populous nation, a country of more than 200 million people — more than Ghana — whose leader has been absent from the global stage for three consecutive UNGAs?”

The NDC presidential flagbearer observed that presidential participation at the United Nations General Debate provides heads of state with an irreplaceable platform to advance strategic sovereign interests, attract foreign direct investments, and articulate foreign policy objectives directly to global leaders and multilateral development partners.

“Nigeria’s President, who ought to be representing and guiding the continent at the international level, has not attended any of these three global gatherings,” Obi noted. “Where is he, particularly at a time when the country faces significant challenges both domestically and internationally? Although our Vice President, Kashim Shettima, was present, the question remains: where is the President?”

The critique comes as President Tinubu remains out of the country on an extended European working vacation that commenced on August 30, when he departed Abuja for London before proceeding to Paris, France, for bilateral discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and commercial maritime concession meetings.

Although the State House announced on September 21 that the President would conclude his stay and return over the weekend, senior administrative officials indicated on Sunday that the Commander-in-Chief is now scheduled to arrive in Lagos on Tuesday ahead of Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary commemorations.

The Presidency maintained that Vice President Shettima was formally delegated by the President to lead Nigeria’s high-level delegation to the 81st UNGA, where Shettima delivered Nigeria’s national statement at the General Debate on Thursday, demanding permanent African representation on the United Nations Security Council and meeting senior UN executives.

Conceding the constitutional role of the Vice President in representing the administration, Obi nevertheless maintained that direct presidential presence carries unique diplomatic weight during moments of severe domestic economic transition and heightened regional insecurity.

“Let us continue to pray for his return and for his leadership in addressing the many challenges confronting the nation, but let us hope that a New Nigeria is possible and will be O-K,” Obi concluded.