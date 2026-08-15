Peter Obi Urges Government to Secure Benue After Attacks

BENUE, Nigeria: Presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to intensify efforts to protect lives and property on Saturday, August 15, 2026, following attacks on communities in Benue State.

Okay News reports that Obi made the call in a post on the X platform after visiting the Otukpo-Nobi and Efeyi-Ugboju communities, which were affected by recent violence.

The former candidate stated that more than 10 people were either killed or missing in the attack on Otukpo-Nobi, while several others sustained injuries and received treatment in local medical facilities. In a separate attack on Efeyi-Ugboju, more than 13 individuals were reportedly killed, with several others injured.

While visiting the region, residents informed Obi that 14 people had been kidnapped earlier that morning along Ankpechi Road. He joined members of the Otukpo-Nobi community at a mass burial site to pray for the victims and visited a hospital where injured individuals were receiving treatment.

“Having visited, seen, and spoken with those affected, I urge the Federal Government to demonstrate a greater commitment to securing the lives and property of citizens and to closing the ungoverned spaces that have become breeding grounds for insecurity,” Obi said.

“The primary purpose of government is the security and welfare of its citizens. When government fails in this responsibility, as it has with the people of Otukpo-Nobi, Efeyi-Ugboju, and other troubled communities, it must be reminded of that sacred obligation,” he said.

He expressed sympathy with the families of those killed and prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims.

“May the souls of the departed continue to rest in perfect peace. Amen,” Obi added.