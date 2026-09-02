Peter Obi Visits NLC HQ to Mourn General Secretary Ugboaja

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Presidential candidate Peter Obi visited the national headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, to condole with the leadership of organized labour over the demise of the Congress’s General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, Esq.

Obi was received at the Paschal Bafyau Labour House by the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and members of the Central Working Committee, where he signed the official condolence register and paid tribute to the veteran trade union administrator who passed away at the age of 60.

Okay News reports that Ugboaja, a seasoned lawyer who made history as the first Nigerian legal practitioner to work full-time for a trade union, was appointed the fifth substantive General Secretary of the NLC in August 2019, playing central roles in national minimum wage negotiations and industrial dispute settlements.

Speaking during his condolence visit, Obi expressed profound sadness over the passing of the labour scribe, describing the development as a heartbreaking shock to all who value social justice, industrial equity, and workers’ rights across Nigeria.

“The news of Comrade Emmanuel’s passing came to me as a rude shock,” Obi said. “He was a good friend, a gentleman, and a principled advocate for the rights, dignity, and welfare of Nigerian workers.”

Reflecting on Ugboaja’s decades-long trajectory across industrial jurisprudence, civil society mobilizations, and collective bargaining, Obi emphasized that the late scribe’s unwavering commitment to the underprivileged remains an enduring benchmark for civic leadership.

“His commitment to the labour movement and his unwavering belief in the cause of workers made him a remarkable man,” Obi noted. “He lived a life of service, and his contributions to the labour movement will remain part of his enduring legacy.”

The former Anambra State Governor observed that while the sudden vacuum created by Ugboaja’s death is devastating to organized labour and the broader democratic movement, his life stands as a testament to purpose-driven service.

“I am consoled by the knowledge that Comrade Emmanuel lived an exemplary life and dedicated himself to a cause greater than himself,” he added. “His legacy of service, courage, and commitment will continue to inspire the younger generation.”

Obi extended his heartfelt sympathies to the leadership of the NLC, industrial trade union affiliates, colleagues, and the bereaved family, offering prayers for fortitude and divine comfort during their period of mourning.

“At this difficult moment, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues, friends, the entire NLC family, and all who had the privilege of knowing him,” Obi affirmed. “May God Almighty grant his family the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss, and may He grant Comrade Emmanuel eternal rest.”