Peter Okoye Celebrates Son Cameron on 18th Birthday

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LAGOS, Nigeria – Award-winning Afrobeats singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Peter Okoye, widely known as Mr P of the music duo P-Square, has celebrated his firstborn son, Cameron Nonso Okoye, on the celebration of his milestone 18th birthday, penning an emotional tribute reflecting on fatherhood and his son’s transition into adulthood, entertainment correspondents monitored in Lagos on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The milestone marks a symbolic coming-of-age for the celebrity scion, who was born on September 23, 2008, to Peter and his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, and has grown up under the public eye while pursuing youth football development across prominent sports training academies.

Okay News reports that in a personal message published across his verified social media handles on Wednesday, the veteran music star described witnessing his son mature from early childhood into a responsible young man as one of the most profound blessings of his personal life.

“Happy 18th Birthday, my son Cameron Nonso Okoye,” Peter wrote in his celebratory dispatch to the celebrant. “Watching you grow from my little boy into the young man you are today is one of the greatest blessings of my life. Today, you step into a new chapter of your life. Always remember who you are, where you come from, and never be afraid to become the man you were born to be.”

The singer offered reassurance and parental counsel, affirming that while adulthood comes with life’s inevitable challenges, his family would remain an unwavering anchor of support, guidance, and unconditional love.

“I may not be able to protect you from every storm, but I’ll always be here to guide you, support you, and love you through it all,” the music star added. “My son, my pride, my blessing. You are 18 today, but you’ll forever be my little boy. Happy 18th Birthday, Cameron. Dad loves you more than words can ever explain.”

Cameron’s mother, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, also took to digital platforms to commemorate the day, showering praise on her son for his humility, discipline, and warmth, while praying for divine protection and success over his academic and athletic pursuits.

The anniversary attracted an outpouring of congratulatory messages and goodwill from fans, prominent colleagues in the creative industry, and public figures across the continent, who celebrated the enduring family values displayed by the music icon amidst his expansive commercial and musical endeavors.