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Phyna Challenges Etinosa After Beating Nkechi Blessing in Lagos

Phyna named actress Etinosa Idemudia as a potential next opponent after her Lagos boxing victory. The reported acceptance has yet to produce a verified booking.

By Damilola A.
Published
Phyna in a red boxing robe speaks into a microphone after her fight
Phyna speaks after her bout at Chaos in the Ring.

Lagos, Nigeria: Reality television personality Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, known as Phyna, challenged actress Etinosa Idemudia to a boxing match after defeating actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday in the early hours of Friday, October 2, 2026.

Etinosa, who watched the fight from ringside, accepted the challenge, according to PUNCH. No promoter-confirmed booking, date or venue for a Phyna–Etinosa contest had been verified by Friday morning.

“Now I would like to fight Etinosa. I think it is time I teach her a lesson,” Phyna said in her post-fight remarks, as quoted by PUNCH.

The newspaper quoted Etinosa as saying: “I accept the challenge fully.”

Okay News reports that Balmoral Group Promotions confirmed Phyna’s victory over Nkechi Blessing in an Instagram announcement shared with Phyna’s account. TVC News reported that the fight ended with a fourth-round knockout.

The bout was part of Chaos in the Ring at Balmoral Hall in the Federal Palace Hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos. The Independence Day card began on October 1 and continued into the following morning.

Phyna, who won the Nigerian reality television competition Big Brother Naija in 2022, also expressed an interest in pursuing professional boxing after her victory, according to QED.

Her contest against Nkechi Blessing was advertised as a four-round celebrity bout in sponsor Bet9ja’s event guide. The same card included professional fights scheduled for longer distances.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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