Plateau Assembly Seeks Urgently Needed Security Action

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JOS, Nigeria — The Plateau State House of Assembly called for immediate emergency security intervention in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area following recent attacks on local communities.

Okay News reports that the Plateau State House of Assembly demanded the full occupation of the Mobile Police Barracks in Gashish while urging the provision of urgent infrastructure repairs and humanitarian assistance to communities affected by the violent incidents.

The lawmakers urged Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang to engage President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Ridwan Disu to facilitate the requested security intervention.

The resolution followed a Notice of Motion sponsored by lawmaker Dickson Chollom and seconded by lawmaker Abel Nansak, representing Langtang North-North Constituency, which lawmakers adopted during a plenary session on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The decision was detailed in a statement signed by Philip Eplong, the Press Secretary to Speaker Naanlong Daniel, and released to journalists in Jos on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

In addition to the security resolution, the Plateau State House of Assembly commenced consideration of a bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to establish State Police Services. Speaker Naanlong Daniel directed the Clerk to read the bill for the first time after Majority Leader Joseph Gokum moved the motion for consideration, seconded by Matthew Sylvanus Kwarpo of Mangu South State Constituency.

The Plateau State House of Assembly also began legislative work on several other measures, including a bill to establish the Plateau State Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment, sponsored by Joseph Bukar, which passed its second reading and was sent to the Committee on Health. Further bills were introduced to establish the Plateau State Tourism Corporation and to restructure the Plateau State College of Education, Gindiri.