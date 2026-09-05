Plateau Closes All Schools Over Diphtheria Threat

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JOS, NIGERIA — Plateau State Government ordered the temporary closure of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state starting Monday, September 7, 2026, following a threat of a diphtheria outbreak.

Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rt Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap, issued the directive in a statement on Saturday, September 5, 2026, on behalf of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang.

Okay News reports that Plateau State Government detected suspected diphtheria cases in Jos North, Wase, Jos South, and Bassa Local Government Areas before issuing the closure directive.

Schools that had already resumed academic activities must close from Monday, September 7, 2026, and remain shut until further notice.

Ramnap directed school proprietors, administrators, teachers, parents, and guardians to comply with the directive to keep pupils and students at home.

“The Government appreciates the understanding and full cooperation of all stakeholders as it continues to take appropriate measures in the best interest of the people of Plateau State,” the statement read.