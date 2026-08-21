Plateau Governor Vows to Protect Lands After Bin Mper Attack

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Jos, Nigeria – Plateau State Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang visited the Bin Mper community in the Kombun District of the Mangu Local Government Area on Thursday, August 20, 2026, to pledge increased security following a deadly attack on residents.

Addressing the bereaved families, Okay News reports that Mutfwang promised to strengthen security measures to protect vulnerable communities across the state. The governor stated that his administration would do everything within its powers to protect the people and prevent the takeover of their ancestral lands following the violence that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

“This is not an attack on the community alone; it is an attack on me. I pray that God will grant you peace and comfort,” Mutfwang said.

Prior to addressing the community, the governor received a security briefing from the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Maxwell Dangana. Mutfwang called for intelligence-driven operations to protect vulnerable locations and prevent future assaults.

Mutfwang also met with the Mishkagham Mwaghavul, His Royal Highness Da. John Putmang Hirse, to condole with the traditional ruler and the Mwaghavul nation.

“This is something we least expected. People were asleep when they were massacred,” Hirse said.

“Mangu is one of the most peaceful Local Government Areas. We live peacefully with our neighbours and accommodate visitors, yet we were attacked,” he said.

During the visit, Mutfwang was accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, North Central Nigeria, Dr. Abiodun Essiet, along with heads of local security agencies.