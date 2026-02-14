Plateau Road Safety Command Issues Valentine’s Drink-Driving Warning

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Plateau State, a North Central state in Nigeria whose capital is Jos, has warned motorists and other road users to avoid drunk driving and other risky behaviour during Valentine’s Day celebrations on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

The warning was issued by the Plateau State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Adelaja Ogungbemi, in a statement signed by the command’s Public Education Officer, Peter Longsan, at 9:58 in the morning, West African Time (WAT, GMT+1).

Okay News reports that Ogungbemi said the caution followed a directive by the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, the head of the Federal Road Safety Corps nationwide, instructing state commanders and operatives to prioritise road safety and prevent avoidable deaths during the festive period.

“We will not tolerate drunk-driving, speeding, and reckless driving. Enforcement of these and other excesses will be sanctioned,” Ogungbemi warned.

The FRSC official also said the agency’s public education efforts for motorists were continuing, while urging drivers to exercise caution and comply with road safety rules throughout the celebrations.

The Plateau State command advised road users to prioritise safety and avoid conduct that could endanger themselves or others, adding that members of the public should report concerns or incidents to the Federal Road Safety Corps through the agency’s contact numbers.