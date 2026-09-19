Plateau Suspends VIO Operations Over Attacks in Jos

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JOS, Nigeria — The Plateau State Government suspended the activities of Vehicle Inspection Officers across the state with effect from Monday, September 21, 2026, following violent attacks involving personnel and transport operators in Jos.

Okay News reports that Plateau State Commissioner for Transport, Davou Gyang Jatau, made the announcement following an emergency meeting with senior ministry officials, executive members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, and leaders of tricycle operators’ associations.

The meeting condemned reported attacks and harassment against personnel discharging their statutory duties in the state capital. Transport unions received directives to produce members identified in video evidence assaulting state officers, with Davou Gyang Jatau stating that those arrested by law enforcement will face full legal prosecution without government intervention.

“The ministry strongly condemns physical attacks and harassment against VIO personnel discharging their duties,” Davou Gyang Jatau said. “Such actions violate constitutional rights and threaten the hard-earned peace in the state capital.”

The commissioner stated that the suspension of activities will allow the ministry to undertake an operational review and restructuring of the directorate. “The activities of the VIO are suspended with effect from Monday, September 21, to allow for operational review and restructuring,” Davou Gyang Jatau said.

The Plateau State Ministry of Transport established a complaint unit with dedicated telephone numbers to enable motorists to report incidents and grievances concerning officer conduct. The measure aims to provide a formal channel to lodge complaints and ensure grievances arising from operations are addressed.

Ministry findings revealed that an estimated 80 per cent of vehicles in the state operate without valid documentation, alongside an increasing number of underage children operating commercial tricycles and motor vehicles. Davou Gyang Jatau directed relevant authorities to commence immediate enforcement of statutory driving age limits.

The ministry ordered that ad-hoc emergency meetings be replaced with mandatory monthly engagements between transport unions and the Directorate of Vehicle Inspection. “The ad-hoc emergency meetings must give way to mandatory monthly engagements between transport unions and the Directorate of Vehicle Inspection,” Davou Gyang Jatau said. “This will provide an avenue for grievances and operational concerns to be addressed through formal channels and prevent unnecessary confrontations.”