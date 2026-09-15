Police, Amotekun Rescue Two Victims, Recover Ransom in Ondo

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

AKURE, Nigeria — Police detectives in Ondo State, in collaboration with the Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun, and Agbe-Koya, rescued two abducted victims, arrested three suspects, and recovered N1.5m ($937.50) in ransom proceeds after a shootout in the Isua-Akoko forest.

A police source said that Okay News reports that operatives of the Isua Division acted on credible intelligence regarding a group of suspected kidnappers planning to collect ransom along the Ifira-Idoani axis.

At about 2330 hours on an unspecified date, four armed suspects emerged from the forest and opened fire on the security operatives, who repelled the attack.

Operatives rescued Mr. Owolabi Patrick and Asoto Dada unhurt and recovered N1,500,000 ($937.50) suspected to be ransom money, while the injured suspects initially escaped.

Following sustained operations along Idoani Road, security personnel arrested three suspects on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at about 2030 hours.

Ondo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, identified the suspects as Abdullahi Abubakar, Ibrahim Abubakar, and Oseni Abubakar, all residents of the Akunnu area.

“A Bajaj motorcycle earlier recovered by the Police has also been identified by the victims as being connected to the criminal operation,” Abayomi said. “The motorcycle remains in police custody as part of the ongoing investigation.”

Abayomi stated that the case has been transferred to the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad in Akure for further investigation.