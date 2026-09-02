Police and Peace Panel Move to Curb 2027 Campaign Tensions

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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Nigeria Police Force and the National Peace Committee have stepped up measures to contain rising political tensions and alleged inciting statements ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Okay News reports that the Nigeria Police Force has commenced investigations into controversial remarks allegedly made by the Borno State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sainna Buba; the Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Samuel Shekwolo; and Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East Senatorial District.

The National Peace Committee, led by former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), activated a situation room and an Electoral Offences Tracking System to monitor campaign activities and breaches of the political accord. Head of Secretariat of the National Peace Committee, Fr. Atta Barkindo, said the committee documented utterances made by presidential candidates at the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference to forward to the Independent National Electoral Commission and the police for action.

During a joint security briefing in Abuja on September 1, 2026, Force spokesman Ani Iniedu confirmed that police questioned Fadahunsi over an alleged threat against members of the Accord Party in Ilesa, Osun State. Iniedu said 154 persons arrested during the August 15, 2026 Osun State governorship election remain under investigation, adding that inciting comments relating to the electoral process constitute a criminal offense.

The investigative actions follow public outrage over a video showing Shekwolo warning residents opposed to the All Progressives Congress to leave the council area. “I’ve said in my area council, it is either you are doing APC or leave the area council. I am not hiding it. I’m saying it with all confidence,” Shekwolo said.

Days after the video emerged, armed political thugs attacked an Accord Party gathering in Kuje, Abuja, injuring at least one person and destroying furniture and campaign materials. In another video, Fadahunsi addressed supporters in Yoruba at the palace of the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland following the killing of three people in the Imo area of Ilesa, Osun State. “The cap they wear – it is yellow fever cap, it is the cap of an animal. It is animal that kills. Have you ever heard that APC killed anyone? Are those being killed not your people? So, we have come to tell you, up till the day of the election, if we see them, it is killing,” Fadahunsi said.

Additionally, Buba faced criticism after threatening to flog and cut off the fingers of residents who refuse to support the APC in 2027. On September 1, 2026, opposition parties including the Peoples Democratic Party, the National Democratic Congress, and the Action Democratic Party accused the governing APC of using intimidation to cow voters. APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, denied the claims, challenging the opposition to provide proof and arguing that a governing party has no reason to create disorder.

Meanwhile, the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development Council of the Wise, chaired by former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, met with Peoples Redemption Party presidential candidate, Donald Duke, in Abuja on September 1, 2026, urging all candidates to avoid hate speech and violent rhetoric. Duke assured the council that his party would conduct campaigns in a law-abiding manner.