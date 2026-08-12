Police Arrest 10 Over Attempted Murder, Poly Invasion in Osun

OSUN, Nigeria – Operatives of the Osun State Police Command arrested 10 suspects in two separate operations following violent crimes in Modakeke and an invasion of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Osun State Police Command, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, disclosed the details in a statement on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Okay News reports that DSP Abiodun Ojelabi stated four of the suspects were apprehended in Modakeke, Ife East Local Government Area, around 2am WAT (GMT+1) on August 9, 2026, following a petition submitted to the Commissioner of Police.

The four suspects arrested in Modakeke on charges of conspiracy, attempted murder, assault occasioning harm, and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms were identified as Olufemi Olatunji, 39; Ajayi Idowu, 31; Akingbala Oluwakemi, 40; and Adekunle Basirat, 40. Police searches of the suspects’ residences and premises led to the recovery of two firearms, including a locally manufactured cut-to-size firearm from Adekunle Basirat’s shop and a pump-action gun from Akingbala Oluwakemi’s residence. Police identified Adekunle Basirat as the wife of Solomon Akinlabi, popularly known as “Indomine,” and Akingbala Oluwakemi as the wife of Akingbala Akindele, alias “Ostand.”

“The suspects are currently in police custody and are assisting the police with the ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

In a separate operation, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit arrested six suspected members of an unlawful society following reports of an alleged invasion of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree. The incident involved armed hoodlums, resulting in two students sustaining injuries.

The six suspects were identified as Ajoba Akorede, 27; Adam Oseni, 27; Ogunrinde Ayomide, 21; Ogunlana Muheez, 26; Ajose Noah, 25; and Adeniyi Damola, 25. The command stated that Ajoba Akorede and Adam Oseni confessed during interrogation to belonging to the Aye confraternity, although police stated it had yet to establish whether the two were students of the institution.

The police stated that investigations into both cases were ongoing, that the suspects would be prosecuted after the completion of investigations, and that efforts were continuing to apprehend other suspects allegedly linked to the Modakeke incident.