Police Arrest 36-Year-Old Woman Over Alleged Child Sexual Abuse

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ONITSHA, Anambra State, Nigeria — The Anambra State Police Command has arrested Anulika Onyeanusia, 36, over an alleged case involving child sexual abuse material after a disturbing video circulated online.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Thursday, saying officers also rescued four children aged two, three, six and nine during the operation.

Okay News reports that police said the investigation began after officers obtained open-source intelligence concerning a viral video allegedly showing a woman sexually abusing a minor.

“The Anambra State Police Command on September 10, 2026, acting on open-source intelligence concerning a disturbing trending video of a lady allegedly using sex toys on a minor, has arrested one Anulika Onyeanusia, a 36-year-old woman, in connection with an alleged case of child pornography in Onitsha, Anambra State,” Ikenga said.

Police said investigators recovered sex toys and other items considered relevant to the case.

“The operation also led to the rescue of four children, aged two, three, six and nine years respectively, as well as the recovery of sex toys and other items relevant to the ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

The Command said Onyeanusia remains in police custody while investigators examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence and determine whether other people were involved.

“The suspect is currently in police custody as the Command intensifies its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence and the possible involvement of other persons,” Ikenga said.

Police are also questioning the suspect’s husband.

“The husband of the suspect is also undergoing interrogation to determine whether he has any connection with the alleged offence,” the statement added.

Commissioner of Police Nnanna Oji directed officers to conduct what the Command described as a thorough and professional investigation, while ensuring that the rescued children receive appropriate protection and care.

“He has therefore directed a thorough and professional investigation while ensuring that the rescued children receive appropriate care and protection,” the statement said.

The police said the welfare of the children would remain a priority alongside the criminal investigation and any eventual prosecution.

“To this end, the Command notes that beyond the investigation and prosecution, its priority is the safety, dignity and wellbeing of the rescued children,” Ikenga said.

The Command said it would work with child-protection and other relevant support agencies to provide counselling, care and assistance to the children.

“Their identities and privacy will be protected throughout the process, and they will be treated with compassion and sensitivity,” the statement said.

Police also commended vigilante operatives, residents and online publishers who provided information that assisted investigators.