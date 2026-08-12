Police Bar Amotekun from Osun State Election

ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigeria Police Force barred the Western Nigeria Security Network, commonly known as Amotekun, and other non-state security groups from participating in operations during the Osun State governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

Speaking on behalf of Nigeria‘s Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, Force Public Relations Officer Ani Iniedu issued a statement directing compliance to maintain order. Okay News reports that the police explicitly excluded quasi-security formations from escorting electoral materials, guarding polling units, mounting checkpoints, or bearing arms.

The authorized agencies for the joint security deployment across all 30 Local Government Areas include the police, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Correctional Service, and the Federal Road Safety Corps. The statement warned political parties and candidates against deploying alternative outfits. “Any member or sponsor of such unauthorised outfits will be arrested and dealt with according to the law,” Ani Iniedu said.

The police directive reiterated that firearms and dangerous weapons are prohibited around polling units and collation centres, excepting those carried by accredited security personnel. Authorities stated that individuals involved in ballot snatching, voter intimidation, vote buying, or unlawful possession of election materials will be arrested and prosecuted.