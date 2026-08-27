Police Challenge VeryDarkMan to Provide Evidence of Kidnap Claims

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigeria Police Force challenged social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, to provide evidence supporting claims that police officers manning highway checkpoints relay information about travellers to kidnappers and bandits on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Okay News reports that Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, issued a statement rejecting the allegations as unsubstantiated following comments allegedly made by VeryDarkMan at the Nigerian Bar Association conference in Port Harcourt.

The police statement explained that personnel deployed to checkpoints nationwide are stationed to prevent crime, detect criminal activities, and protect millions of citizens rather than facilitate kidnapping. The statement added that officers routinely confront criminal elements, noting that personnel have been ambushed, attacked, and killed while formations and operational assets have been targeted by violent criminals.

The statement noted that sweeping accusations against personnel are unfair to officers serving under difficult and underfunded conditions. The police affirmed that officers found compromising their duties will face sanctions. “Where individual officers are found to have compromised their duty, they will face the full weight of internal discipline and the law,” the Force said.

The police invited VeryDarkMan to submit any information showing that officers at checkpoints identify wealthy travellers and subsequently transmit their details to kidnappers to facilitate abductions. “Any such information will be treated with urgency and investigated thoroughly,” the Force said.

The police urged members of the public who have credible evidence of misconduct to report through appropriate channels. The institution reiterated its commitment to transparency while calling on citizens to distinguish between legitimate criticism and unsubstantiated claims that could undermine public confidence and national security.