RANCHI, India – Indian police fired tear gas and used water cannons and batons to disperse protesters demanding reforms to government recruitment examinations in the eastern state of Jharkhand.

Okay News reports that thousands of students, job seekers and volunteers gathered in the state capital Ranchi on Monday as they sought to march towards the state assembly. Some protesters attempted to cross police barricades, prompting authorities to intervene.

Ranchi City Superintendent of Police Paras Rana said most demonstrators remained peaceful but accused a smaller group of breaking through barricades and throwing stones at police. He said three officers were injured, while the number of injured protesters was not immediately clear.

Rana said police used what he described as minimal force for a short period because many of those demonstrating were students. He urged protesters to remain peaceful and said their concerns were being communicated to the government.

The demonstrations have continued for more than two weeks, with protesters occupying a stadium in Ranchi since July 25. Some have reportedly slept outdoors, while others have gone on hunger strike despite several rounds of talks with state authorities.

The dispute centres on a preliminary civil service examination conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) in April. Candidates alleged that answer sheets circulating online suggested irregularities in the results announced in July, raising accusations that the examination process had been compromised.

The state’s Criminal Investigation Department is investigating the allegations, with more than a dozen people arrested. Investigators are also examining a private company involved in parts of the examination process and how it was selected.

The government has agreed to cancel the disputed examination and two others, while three JPSC members have reportedly resigned. JPSC chairman L Khiangte, who stepped down on July 22, was questioned as part of the investigation and arrested on Monday.

Protesters, however, say their demands remain unresolved. They are particularly calling for an investigation by India’s federal Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), rather than relying solely on the state-level investigation.

The protests have also attracted political backing. Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has supported the demonstrators and called for a federal investigation, while Congress, a partner in the state government, has also voiced support for the students.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has pledged action to address the allegations but warned against allowing political interests to influence the protests. Large crowds remained on the streets of Ranchi despite heightened security and police efforts to disperse them.