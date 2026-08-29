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NASARAWA, Nigeria – Operatives of Nigeria’s Special Tactical Squad arrested four suspects, including two medical doctors, during an August 19, 2026 sting operation in Auta Balifi, Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, over their alleged involvement in an organ harvesting syndicate.

Okay News reports that Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, announced the parade of the suspects in an official statement issued on Friday.

The Nigeria Police Force identified the suspects as 23-year-old Emmanuel Ode, 48-year-old Dr Benjamin Oyime, a nephrologist and consultant to Wellington Hospital in Life Camp, Abuja, 53-year-old Dr Daniel Otukpa, a nephrologist and Acting Director of Clinical Services at Wellington Hospital, and 25-year-old David Idoko.

According to CSP Ani Iniedu, Emmanuel Ode confessed during interrogation to recruiting victims under false pretences. “He (Ode) disclosed that on 24th April 2026, he lured one Samuel Ezekiel, 22, to Wellington Hospital, Life Camp, Abuja, where his kidney was allegedly harvested for the sum of $1,250 USD (One Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty US Dollars), equivalent to ₦1,700,000.00 (One Million Seven Hundred Thousand Naira) at the current exchange rate,” the statement read.

The statement noted that a second victim alleged he was lured by the same agent in 2022 to a hospital where his kidney was harvested for ₦7,000,000.00 (Seven Million Naira), which is equivalent to approximately $5,147 USD.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects and their accomplices allegedly targeted vulnerable and uneducated young persons within Nasarawa State and its environs, exploiting their financial desperation to obtain consent for illegal organ harvesting,” CSP Ani Iniedu said. The police stated that evidence gathered indicates the suspects forged official documents, including victims’ names, National Identification Numbers, birth certificates, age declarations, affidavits, and consent letters, with clothes purchased using crime proceeds recovered as exhibits.

The police action followed public alerts and a petition from the Vincent Ose Initiative, an organization associated with social media activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, who reported that a victim approached his organization missing a left kidney. Addressing viral social media reports claiming widespread kidney sales across Nyanya, Mararaba, and Karu, Federal Capital Territory Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, stated that the command had “neither received nor confirmed any report of such nature.”

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command urged members of the public to disregard unverified reports and requested anyone with credible information regarding organ trafficking to report to the nearest police station.