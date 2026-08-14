Police Rescue Nine Kidnap Victims in Border Operation

Lokoja, Nigeria: The Nigeria Police Force conducted a joint security patrol between Kogi State and Edo State on Thursday, August 13, 2026, following the rescue of nine kidnap victims.

Okay News reports that Police Public Relations Officer ASP Afusat Salihu issued a statement on Friday, August 14, 2026, confirming the rescue of the victims who were abducted along the Mameramo-Adomu Road on August 11, 2026.

The joint patrol at Aguda Village, located along the Okene-Auchi Expressway, was led by the Commissioner of Police for Kogi State, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, and the Commissioner of Police for Edo State, CP Patrick Daaor, as part of a seven-day clearance operation. The operation was attended by the Chairman of the Okene Local Government Area, Hon. Enesi Ahmed Nuhu, alongside other security personnel.

The intelligence-led rescue operation involved the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy Ship Lugard, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and local vigilante groups. The rescued individuals were evacuated, debriefed, and reunited with their families.

During the patrol, the commissioners met with border community residents to record security concerns affecting road users. The police commanders said they would continue implementing security measures to address the identified threats along the border corridor.