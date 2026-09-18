Police Tighten Security Across Anambra Schools as Term Begins

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

NIGERIA — The Anambra State Police Command began deploying enhanced security operations to educational institutions and key locations across Anambra State, Nigeria, on Thursday, September 17, 2026, as schools reopened for the new academic term.

Okay News reports that Anambra State Police Command spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga announced the deployment, which forms part of the Inspector-General of Police‘s Safe School Initiative. The exercise was coordinated under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, ACP Harrison Oruruo.

The initiative involves personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, sister security agencies, and additional stakeholders who have been assigned to designated schools and strategic public areas.

“The deployment is aimed at strengthening security around educational institutions, sensitising pupils and students on personal safety and security awareness,” Ikenga said. He stated that officers are assisting school children with safe road crossing and providing necessary policing services to maintain a safe and conducive learning environment.

The operation also focuses on expanding cooperation among police officers, school administrators, teachers, parents, guardians, host communities, and other partners to ensure early identification, prevention, and response to potential security threats.

Personnel assigned to the program were instructed to maintain a high-visibility presence, monitor activities near school grounds, assist students during morning arrival and afternoon dismissal hours, and manage security concerns without delay.

Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, reaffirmed the commitment of the command to protect children, educators, administrative staff, and the broader educational community. Ama called on school leaders, parents, guardians, and students to stay vigilant and report suspicious individuals or activities immediately to law enforcement officers.