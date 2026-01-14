Police Urge Nigerians To Prioritise Personal Safety During Criminal Encounters

The Nigeria Police Force, the national law enforcement agency responsible for internal security in Africa’s most populous country, has advised citizens to place the protection of their lives above all else when confronted by criminals.

The advice was given on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, during a televised interview on Politics Today, a public affairs programme aired by Channels Television, a privately owned Nigerian broadcast network with nationwide reach.

Speaking during the programme, the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, who serves as the official spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, cautioned Nigerians against attempting to resist or confront criminals, especially in situations involving armed or violent actors.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and avoid actions that could escalate danger, stressing that human life is more valuable than property or personal belongings.

“In the unfortunate event that you find yourself among criminals, do not struggle, do not fight, just stay calm and save your life first. We can always go after these criminals to have them arrested,” Hundeyin said.

Okay News reports that the police spokesperson explained that law enforcement agencies are better equipped and trained to pursue and apprehend criminals after such incidents, rather than placing civilians at further risk during attacks.

Hundeyin also disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force has made notable progress in dismantling criminal syndicates operating across the country, including the notorious “One-Chance” gangs.

The “One-Chance” groups are criminal networks known for targeting commuters in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, by posing as commercial vehicle operators before robbing, assaulting, or abducting victims.

According to Hundeyin, recent police operations have led to several arrests linked to these gangs, including suspects connected to the killing of a lawyer in the Federal Capital Territory.

“And also, we have achieved a lot in the area of arrests of this One-Chance syndicate. Just recently, a few days ago, we arrested the gang behind the murder of that lawyer, and the phone has been recovered,” he added.

The police reiterated their commitment to improving public safety and urged Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities rather than taking personal risks.