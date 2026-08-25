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PATNA, India – Police in the eastern Indian state of Bihar deployed water cannons and detained several demonstrators on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, after hundreds of student aspirants breached security barricades during a march from Gandhi Maidan toward Raj Bhavan to demand the cancellation of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination.

Tensions escalated along key arterial corridors in Patna as agitating students attempted to break through security cordons and march toward the official residence of the state chief minister, prompting law enforcement personnel to use water cannons and physical blockades to disperse crowds attempting to enter restricted administrative zones.

Okay News reports that the demonstration forms part of a broader wave of student unrest over alleged question paper leaks, scoring discrepancies, and systemic recruitment backlogs across state-level civil service and educator employment drives.

Protesters demanded that the state government scrap the 70th BPSC examination and restructure the upcoming Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) into a single-stage test without negative marking. Aspirants also decried long-standing delays in exams conducted by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), noting that critical public sector vacancies, including librarian recruitment, have remained unfilled for nearly two decades.

“Our demand is that the education system in Bihar be improved,” said Vikas Bhatt, a student taking part in the demonstration. “We are raising issues regarding the frequent exam paper leaks in the state. Look at the recruitment of librarians; it has not taken place for 18 years. Three recruitment drives were announced through the BSSC, but it has been three years without examination dates.”

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav intervened in the dispute, writing to the state government to urge immediate ministerial talks with protesting student delegations and demanding an independent inquiry into alleged recruitment malpractices and recruitment syndicates.

In response to the demonstrations, the Bihar state administration announced the launch of monthly “Vidyarthi Sahyog Shivir” (student support camps) to be held on the fourth Tuesday of every month across educational institutions, alongside dedicated online grievance tracking systems, to address student and candidate complaints directly.